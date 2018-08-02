‘The Passage’ Team Talks Father-Daughter Story as ‘Heart’ of Adaptation

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark-Paul GosselaarFOX 'The Passage' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Aug 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah.

“The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said at the broadcaster’s Television Critics Assn. press your panel for the show Thursday. “That was an effort to make sure all of the characters had nuance and you could understand why everybody was doing what they were doing.”

The scientists in the show, including Henry Ian Cusick as Dr. Jonas Lear, know there is a pandemic coming and know they need a child for what they think will be the cure. “They’re doing the wrong thing for the right reasons,” Heldens pointed out.

Heldens also admitted she looks at the book and sees three seasons of television — Project Noah, the Colony and then the last segment of the book. She doesn’t plan to remove the time jumps in the book, but she does plan to “slow down the story a little bit” so the audience understands the “good intentions and bad decisions that lead to the end of the world.”

Related

Cronin said that he doesn’t consider a book a fixed thing but rather an “occurrence” and therefore has been open to different ways of adapting his story. id,

“It happens in the mind of a reader and it happens differently every time someone reads it,” he said of adaptation.

Cronin also shared that he didn’t write these books as vampire novels or even genre tales, specifically. Instead, he wrote them as a “father-daughter novel,” centered on the characters of Brad Wolgast (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Amy Bellafonte (aged up in the series and played by Saniyya Sidney).

“The reason I did that was I constructed them over a period…with my eight-year-old daughter when she was riding her bicycle and I was running along side her playing, ‘Let’s write a novel,'” Cronin shared, crediting his daughter for coming up with the idea that a young girl saves the world.

“We came up with an outline that was 30 single-spaced pages of material that was vastly better than what I was supposed to be writing … so I jumped the tracks.”

That father-daughter story is what Heldens feels “makes the whole show accessible and special for people who are not genre people,” and what Gosselaar calls “the heart of the story.”

“I have a 12-year-old daughter, so I related,” Gosselaar said.

The jeopardy of the show, Heldens said, is what’s going to happen to Amy. But the fact that she has Wolgast “as a protector and an advocate” should put the audience somewhat at ease.

“They’re weirdly funny together, so it is a source of levity,” she said. “As much as it’s kind of scary and you don’t want anything to happen to Amy…at the same time, when you’re in those scenes they’re some of the most hopeful and buoyant scenes in the show, and that makes us feel really good writing it.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Mark-Paul GosselaarFOX 'The Passage' TV show

    'The Passage' Team Talks Father-Daughter Story as 'Heart' of Adaptation

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

  • Seth Rich Fox News Lawsuit Dismissed

    Seth Rich Family's Lawsuit Against Fox News Dismissed

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

  • FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE EP

    AT&T's Turner Sees Volume Growth in TV's Upfront Market

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

  • Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los

    VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder to Perform

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

  • 'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks

    'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry Talks Standing Out With Fashion Choices

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

  • Emmys 2018: Sterling K. Brown or

    Emmys: Will Sterling K. Brown or Matthew Rhys Take the Lead Drama Actor Trophy?

    Justin Cronin’s “The Passage Trilogy” spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad