You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: ‘The Passage’ Sets January Premiere Date on Fox

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE PASSAGE: L-R: Saniyya Sidney and Mak-Paul Gosselaar in THE PASSAGE on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Steve Dietl/FOX
CREDIT: Steve Dietl/FOX

In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves the struggle between power, drugs, and violence.

James Purefoy (“Hap and Leonard,” “Altered Carbon”) joins  Matthew Goode (“The Crown,” “Downton Abbey”) for season two of The Wine Show,” the docu-series returning to Ovation TV Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. PST. From a beautiful French villa, Purefoy and Goode taste and tell the stories of some of the best wines in the world.

DATES

“Good Trouble,” a spin-off of popular series “The Fosters,” will premiere Jan. 8 on Freeform,the network announced Tuesday. The series follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they strike out on their own for the first time and learn to navigate Los Angeles.

New television thriller The Passage will premiere Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Fox. Based on the best-selling trilogy by Justin Cronin, the action-drama series is written by Liz Heldens of “Friday Night Lights.” Following a secret medical experiment called Project Noah, scientists experiment with a virus that could either cure all diseases or wipe out the entire human race.

 

Related

Netflix has announced the launch date for a new special written and performed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, called “Surviving Twin.” Streaming Nov. 13, the special is directed by Christopher Guest and produced by Funny Or Die and Apatow Productions. In the special, the “Lullaby” singer will reflect on father son relationships.

CASTING

Elisabeth Rohm has been cast to play the lead in “Family Pictures,” an upcoming Lifetime Entertainment film directed by Manu Boyer. Rohm will play Maggie, a looks-obsessed, cool-sculpted 40-something mother living in Greenwich with her husband and two children.

DEVELOPMENT

Sundance TV and Sundance Now have announced a new seven-episode podcast called “The Truth About True Crime with Amanda Knox.” The podcast dig deeper into the Jonestown massacre, acting as a companion to the upcoming docu-series “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle,” airing on Sundance TV on Nov. 17 at 9/8 p.m. central. The first two episodes of the podcast will be available Oct. 25 on Sundance Now, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other listening platforms.

BEHIND THE SCENES

WeForShe, an organization run by women in media with the mission of achieving gender-balanced television, has announced its 2018 DirectHer Program participants. Nine promising female directors will be paired with a more experienced mentor to help them get gigs directing episodic television. This year’s participants include Lynn D’Angona, Paige Morrow Kimball, Jen McGowan, SJ Main Munoz, Melissa Oren, Bola Ogun, Mo Perkins, Amber Sealey and Emily Moss Wilson.

DEALS

Entertainment One (eOne) and Mottola Media Group (MMG) have announced a partnership in scripted and unscripted television programming. Per the terms of the deal, Tommy Mottola will serve as executive producer on all television projects, will use his industry expertise to develop original programming, and will also serve as a consultant for eOne’s music and live entertainment business. eOne will serve as the studio, and control worldwide rights for all projects.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Sean Boyle has been named Senior Vice President of Development at Discovery Channel, the network announced Tuesday. The veteran television executive will be based in Los Angeles, guiding strategic planning, content direction and executive programming strategies. He will report directly to Chief Brand Officer Nancy Daniels. Boyle previously served as Vice President of Development and Production at The History Channel.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • THE PASSAGE: L-R: Saniyya Sidney and

    TV Roundup: 'The Passage' Sets January Premiere Date on Fox

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • Jimmy Fallon Hosting 2016 Golden Globes

    NBC Aims to Bolster 'Tonight Show' Producing Team With Veteran Executive

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • MANIFEST -- "Turbulence" Episode 103 --

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 8: 'Manifest' Doubles In Week 3

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • Michael Kelly and Robin Wright'House of

    'House of Cards': Robin Wright on Returning to Work Without Kevin Spacey

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    'Walking Dead' Ratings Hold Mostly Steady, Still Slips to Another Low

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • Netflix Elite season 1

    Netflix's 'Elite' Subverts Teen Drama Tropes With Style

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

  • Bradley Whitford

    Bradley Whitford to Produce Church Choir Comedy in the Works at NBC

    In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January. FIRST LOOKS Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad