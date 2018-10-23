TV Roundup: ‘The Passage’ Sets January Premiere Date on Fox

In today’s TV News Roundup, the new Fox thriller series “The Passage” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble” will premiere in January.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the trailer for its latest Prime Original series from India, “Mirzapur,” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting Nov. 16. Following the story of two brothers, the nine-episode series involves the struggle between power, drugs, and violence.

James Purefoy (“Hap and Leonard,” “Altered Carbon”) joins Matthew Goode (“The Crown,” “Downton Abbey”) for season two of “The Wine Show,” the docu-series returning to Ovation TV Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. PST. From a beautiful French villa, Purefoy and Goode taste and tell the stories of some of the best wines in the world.

DATES

“Good Trouble,” a spin-off of popular series “The Fosters,” will premiere Jan. 8 on Freeform,the network announced Tuesday. The series follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they strike out on their own for the first time and learn to navigate Los Angeles.

New television thriller “The Passage” will premiere Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Fox. Based on the best-selling trilogy by Justin Cronin, the action-drama series is written by Liz Heldens of “Friday Night Lights.” Following a secret medical experiment called Project Noah, scientists experiment with a virus that could either cure all diseases or wipe out the entire human race.

Related 'The Passage' Team Talks Father-Daughter Story as 'Heart' of Adaptation L.A. Screenings: 2018: What New Series Studios are Highlighting

Netflix has announced the launch date for a new special written and performed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, called “Surviving Twin.” Streaming Nov. 13, the special is directed by Christopher Guest and produced by Funny Or Die and Apatow Productions. In the special, the “Lullaby” singer will reflect on father son relationships.

CASTING

Elisabeth Rohm has been cast to play the lead in “Family Pictures,” an upcoming Lifetime Entertainment film directed by Manu Boyer. Rohm will play Maggie, a looks-obsessed, cool-sculpted 40-something mother living in Greenwich with her husband and two children.

DEVELOPMENT Sundance TV and Sundance Now have announced a new seven-episode podcast called “The Truth About True Crime with Amanda Knox.” The podcast dig deeper into the Jonestown massacre, acting as a companion to the upcoming docu-series “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle,” airing on Sundance TV on Nov. 17 at 9/8 p.m. central. The first two episodes of the podcast will be available Oct. 25 on Sundance Now, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other listening platforms. BEHIND THE SCENES WeForShe, an organization run by women in media with the mission of achieving gender-balanced television, has announced its 2018 DirectHer Program participants. Nine promising female directors will be paired with a more experienced mentor to help them get gigs directing episodic television. This year’s participants include Lynn D’Angona, Paige Morrow Kimball, Jen McGowan, SJ Main Munoz, Melissa Oren, Bola Ogun, Mo Perkins, Amber Sealey and Emily Moss Wilson.

DEALS

Entertainment One (eOne) and Mottola Media Group (MMG) have announced a partnership in scripted and unscripted television programming. Per the terms of the deal, Tommy Mottola will serve as executive producer on all television projects, will use his industry expertise to develop original programming, and will also serve as a consultant for eOne’s music and live entertainment business. eOne will serve as the studio, and control worldwide rights for all projects.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Sean Boyle has been named Senior Vice President of Development at Discovery Channel, the network announced Tuesday. The veteran television executive will be based in Los Angeles, guiding strategic planning, content direction and executive programming strategies. He will report directly to Chief Brand Officer Nancy Daniels. Boyle previously served as Vice President of Development and Production at The History Channel.