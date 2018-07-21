‘Orville’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Talks ‘Tonal Experiment’ of Season 1

The Orville
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

The Orville” creator and star Seth MacFarlane spoke about the difficulties of blending comedy and sci-fi during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

“This show was a tonal experiment of sorts,” MacFarlane said, also noting that “Different stories call for different tones.”

“We were trying something kind of difficult but the pleasant surprise for me was the fans and the viewers were willing to let us tell a story.”

The panel also featured a special dance performance by Penny Johnson Jerald, who gave fans a live version of a dance she does every morning when going through hair and makeup for the show.

Later in the panel, executive producer Brannon Braga teased how the storytelling in the second season will differ from the first.

“The storytelling is even more assertive and bold,” Braga said. “And there’s some daring stuff that happens.” Braga also said that a big difference this season was the writers’ ability to write specifically for the cast members, whereas the first season was done imagining who would inhabit each role.

“Once the actors get into the roles, it changes everything,” he said.

The Orville” Season 2 premieres on Dec. 30 immediately after football.

