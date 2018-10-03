‘The Nun’ Director Corin Hardy Boards Sky, Cinemax Drama ‘Gangs of London’

CREDIT: Pulse Films

Corin Hardy is joining the gang. Fresh from helming box-office smash “The Nun,” Hardy has boarded Sky and Cinemax’s hotly anticipated drama series “Gangs of London.”

Hardy will direct three episodes of the show about warring gangs, which marks Vice-backed Pulse Films’ move into high-end TV drama. Vice is producing with Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures.

Hardy made his directorial debut in 2015 with “The Hallow.” His most recent feature, “The Nun,” broke franchise records in its September opening weekend, landing at No. 1 at the U.S. and international box office. The latest installment of the “Conjuring” series has topped the international box office for four consecutive weeks.

Gangs of London” comes from Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, the pair behind the popular “Raid” movie franchise. Their series will follow different gangs battling for control of the British capital’s criminal underworld.

“The multi-layered story weaves emotional drama with blistering action set pieces which I found enthralling to read. I am looking forward to bringing something rich and cinematic to the city streets,” said Hardy.

Evans added: “Having been a huge fan of his for some time, Corin’s genre sensibilities and ambitious scope perfectly complement the cinematic landscape we strive to achieve for Gangs of London.”

The series is part of the $250 million production deal between Sky and HBO. It will bow in 2019.

