TV Ratings: ‘The Neighborhood’ Opens Well, ‘Happy Together’ Gets Slow Start

The Neighborhood and Happy Together
The new CBS comedies “The Neighborhood” and “Happy Together” debuted on Monday night, with the former show putting up solid ratings numbers and the latter failing to find much of an audience.

The Neighborhood” kicked things off at 8 p.m. with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers. “Happy Together” followed at that up at 8:30 with a 1.0 and 5.9 million viewers. By comparison, both of this year’s CBS freshman Monday comedies opened lower than those that debuted last year. “9JKL” opened to a 1.6 and 8.2 million viewers, while “Me, Myself, and I” drew a 1.6 and 7.5 million. In fairness, both of last year’s shows had the advantage of initially airing on the same night as “The Big Bang Theory,” whereas “The Neighborhood” had no such lead-in.

Later on CBS, “Magnum P.I.” (0.9, 6.3 million) was down 25% in the demo and around 22% in total viewers from its premiere last week. “Bull” (0.8, 6.6 million) was down around 10% in both measures from its season premiere as well.

For NBC, “The Voice” (2.0, 9.9 million) held steady and was the top show of the night in both measures. “Manifest” (1.8, 8.5 million) was down around 20% in both measures from its premiere.

On ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” (0.9, 7.3 million) ticked up in viewers, while “The Good Doctor” (1.2, 7.5 million) held mostly steady.

On Fox, “The Resident” (1.0, 4.8 million) and “9-1-1” (1.5, 6.1 million) held steady.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.2 million) was up week-to-week, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.2, 0.7 million) was even.

