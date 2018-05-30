ABC Eyes ‘The Middle’ Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC.

The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though there were rumblings that such a project could be in development that started earlier this year. In final season, Sue was in college studying hotel management. “The Middle” creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline are attached to the project, along with Warner Bros. TV, though deals for Heisler, Heline, and Sher are not yet final.

ABC declined to comment.

A spinoff of “The Middle” could help fill the hole in the fall schedule left by the cancellation of “Roseanne.” Both “Roseanne” and “The Middle” centered on Midwestern families trying to make ends meet. ABC was hoping to use “Roseanne” to launch the new fall family comedy “The Kids Are Alright,” as well as anchor its entire Tuesday night lineup. While “The Middle” never approached “Roseanne” numbers in the ratings, the show remained a stable performer for ABC throughout its run. The final season averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

Should the project move forward, it would become the second comedy spinoff on ABC’s 2018-2019 schedule. The network previously ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” titled “Schooled,” which will star Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka and debut at midseason. ABC also currently airs “Station 19,” a firefighter-centric spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy.”