ABC Eyes ‘The Middle’ Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of a Ride: Part One/A Heck of a Ride: Part Two" - After nine hilarious and heartfelt seasons, a Heck leaves the nest as the family takes a road trip to Denver, where Axl will start his new job - and new life away from home, on the one-hour series finale of "The Middle," TUESDAY, MAY 22 (8:30-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Michael Ansell)EDEN SHER
CREDIT: ABC

A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC.

The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though there were rumblings that such a project could be in development that started earlier this year. In final season, Sue was in college studying hotel management. “The Middle” creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline are attached to the project, along with Warner Bros. TV, though deals for Heisler, Heline, and Sher are not yet final.

ABC declined to comment.

A spinoff of “The Middle” could help fill the hole in the fall schedule left by the cancellation of “Roseanne.” Both “Roseanne” and “The Middle” centered on Midwestern families trying to make ends meet. ABC was hoping to use “Roseanne” to launch the new fall family comedy “The Kids Are Alright,” as well as anchor its entire Tuesday night lineup. While “The Middle” never approached “Roseanne” numbers in the ratings, the show remained a stable performer for ABC throughout its run. The final season averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

Should the project move forward, it would become the second comedy spinoff on ABC’s 2018-2019 schedule. The network previously ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” titled “Schooled,” which will star  Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka and debut at midseason. ABC also currently airs “Station 19,” a firefighter-centric spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of

    ABC Eyes 'The Middle' Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • Glow

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2018

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • ABC's Ben Sherwood on 'Roseanne' Demise:

    Disney/ABC's Ben Sherwood on 'Roseanne' Demise: 'It Came Down to Doing What's Right'

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • American Songbook Gala

    HBO Chief Richard Plepler 'Applauds' ABC for Canceling 'Roseanne'

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With

    Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • The Chi Jason Mitchell

    Things Get Serious for Emmy Lead Actor Contenders

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

  • Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Could Be

    Potential Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Are Double-Dipping Roles

    A spinoff of “The Middle” could be coming to ABC. The broadcaster is said to be developing a new series that would center around socially awkward Heck daughter Sue, played by Eden Sher. The news of the potential spinoff comes just over a week after “The Middle” aired its series finale after nine seasons, though […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad