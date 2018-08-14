You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Middle’ Spinoff Starring Eden Sher Gets Pilot Production Commitment at ABC

THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of a Ride: Part One/A Heck of a Ride: Part Two" - After nine hilarious and heartfelt seasons, a Heck leaves the nest as the family takes a road trip to Denver, where Axl will start his new job - and new life away from home, on the one-hour series finale of "The Middle," TUESDAY, MAY 22 (8:30-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Michael Ansell)EDEN SHER
CREDIT: ABC

A spinoff of “The Middle” focused on Eden Sher’s character is one step closer to reality.

Variety has learned that ABC has given a pilot production commitment to the single-camera comedy project, which would follow the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck (Sher) as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago. “The Middle” creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline are attached as writers and executive producers. Heisler and Heline’s Blackie and Blondie Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

News of the series’ development first officially broke in May, shortly after the series finale of “The Middle.” The parent series ran for nine seasons on ABC, and was a stable performer in the network’s comedy lineup throughout its run. The final season averaged a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

If the project goes to series, it would be ABC’s second current comedy spinoff and third spinoff overall. The network previously ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” titled “Schooled,” which will star Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka and is set to debut at midseason. ABC also currently airs “Station 19,” a firefighter-centric spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

