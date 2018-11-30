×
‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Nick Nolte to Cast

Nick Nolte Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Nick Nolte has joined the cast of the upcoming “Star Wars” streaming series “The Mandalorian, ” Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series, which will air on the streaming service Disney+, will also star Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano. Like the other previously announced cast members, the exact details of Nolte’s character are being kept under wraps. Jon Favreau penned the series, which is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Disney declined to comment.

Nolte is an acting veteran who has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career, most recently in the best supporting actor category for “Warrior” in 2012. His other notable film roles include “The Prince of Tides,” “48 Hours,” and “Cape Fear” among many others.

Though Nolte worked in television early in his acting career, he has primarily worked in film. In recent years, he starred in the Epix series “Graves,” and appeared in the HBO drama “Luck.” He also starred in the 2014 Fox miniseries “Gracepoint.”

Related

This is also not Nolte’s first brush with the “Star Wars” universe. The actor has previously spoken about the fact he was on a short list of actors considered to play Han Solo before Harrison Ford was cast in the iconic role.

He is repped by CAA.

Disney previously announced that Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dope’s” Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow will direct additional episodes. Favreau is also executive producing the show, along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

In addition to “The Mandalorian,” Disney is also prepping a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, reprising his role from “Rogue One.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Nolte’s casting.

