‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers to Cast

“The Mandalorian” cast has taken shape.

The upcoming live-action “Star Wars” streaming series has revealed that the cast now includes Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog. They join previously announced cast members Pedro Pascal, Nick Nolte, and Gina Carano. As with all things “Star Wars,” the exact nature of each actor’s role is being kept under wraps, though it has been officially confirmed that Pascal will play the title role in the series.

“The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. It will air on Disney+.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” said series writer and executive producer Jon Favreau.

Disney previously announced that Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow will direct additional episodes. Favreau is executive producing along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

In addition to “The Mandalorian,” Disney is also prepping a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, reprising his role from “Rogue One.”