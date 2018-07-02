Nickelodeon Gives Series Order to ‘Loud House’ Spinoff ‘Los Casagrandes’

Nickelodeon has given a series order to “Los Casagrandes,” a spinoff of its animated series “The Loud House.”

The spinoff will follow the character of Ronnie Anne and her extended family as they adjust to life in a big city. “Loud House” revolves around an 11-year-old boy who lives in a large family with 10 sisters. Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes of “Los Casagrandes.”

“Nickelodeon is proud to expand ‘The Loud House’ universe by offering a new perspective on family life with ‘Los Casagrandes,’ ” said Chris Viscardi, Nickelodeon’s senior VP of animation production and development. “There’s no better time than today to tell stories about a kid growing up in a loving, multi-generational, diverse family.”

“Loud House” bowed its third season last month. The family at the center of “Los Casagrandes” will be featured in a five-episode arc in season four of “Loud House” to seed the spinoff.

“Loud House” co-exec producer Mike Rubiner will serve in the same role on “Los Casagrandes.” Animator Lalo Alcaraz, whose credits include Pixar’s “Coco,” will be a cultural consultant for “Los Casagrandes,” and he will serve as exec producer of the five-episode “Los Casagrandes” arc in “Loud House.”

The “Loud House” episode that introduced the “Los Casagrandes” family has been nominated for an Imagen Award, kudos that recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in entertainment.