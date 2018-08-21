You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MTV Reboots ‘The Hills’ With Original Cast Members

Erin Nyren

Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L) Frankie Delgado (3-L) Ashley Wahler (4-L) Jason Wahler (4-R) Audrina Patridge (3-R) Heidi Montag (2-R) Spencer Pratt (R) and Gunner Pratt arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018.2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
MTV took the opportunity at the Video Music Awards Monday to announce the return of one of its most beloved series: “The Hills.”

A short teaser reveals the title as “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

“It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird,” Stephanie can be heard saying as footage of Los Angeles plays set to a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”

Based off the original docuseries, “The Hills: New Beginnings” will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, “The Hills” is back for a new beginning.

The series is slated for release in 2019.

Many members of the original cast, including Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Gunner Pratt reunited on the red carpet at the VMAs.

“The Hills” was a spin-off of “Laguna Beach,” and followed Lauren Conrad as she navigated the fashion world. The series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010. Kristin Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See the teaser below:

