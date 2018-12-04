‘The Good Place’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.”

The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

In the third season of the comedy about the afterlife, Eleanor (Bell), Chidi (Harper), Tahani (Jamil), and Jason (Jacinto) are returned to Earth in a timeline in which they never died in an effort to prove that they can be good people.

The series has received near universal acclaim since its launch, with both Seasons 2 and 3 holding a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season to date “The Good Place is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

“Congratulations to Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” said Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring.”

“The Good Place” is one of three comedies Schur currently has at NBC. The multi-cam “Abby’s” starring Natalie Morales will debut on the broadcaster at midseason, as will the sixth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which NBC famously revived after it was canceled by Fox earlier this year. Schur, Matt Murray, and Kal Penn also have a put pilot commitment at NBC for an untitled single-camera project, with Penn also attached to star. It follows disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream.