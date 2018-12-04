×

‘The Good Place’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Good Place season 1 episode 5
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.”

The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

In the third season of the comedy about the afterlife, Eleanor (Bell), Chidi (Harper), Tahani (Jamil), and Jason (Jacinto) are returned to Earth in a timeline in which they never died in an effort to prove that they can be good people.

The series has received near universal acclaim since its launch, with both Seasons 2 and 3 holding a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season to date “The Good Place is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

“Congratulations to Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” said Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring.”

“The Good Place” is one of three comedies Schur currently has at NBC. The multi-cam “Abby’s” starring Natalie Morales will debut on the broadcaster at midseason, as will the sixth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which NBC famously revived after it was canceled by Fox earlier this year. Schur, Matt Murray, and Kal Penn also have a put pilot commitment at NBC for an untitled single-camera project, with Penn also attached to star. It follows disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • David Nevins

    CBS Plans to Replace 'Big Bang Theory' With 'Young Sheldon'

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • Oprah Winfrey during a tribute to

    Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: The Best Gifts That Made the List

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • Bob Mackie, Costume Designer and Cher'The

    Watch Cher's Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway's 'Cher' Musical

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    'Today' Third Hour Leaving NBC Studio That Housed Megyn Kelly's Broadcast

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • HyperFocal: 0

    Paramount's Bob Buchi Inducted into Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • Kevin Durant

    Apple Orders Kevin Durant Drama 'Swagger' to Series

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett. CR: Mathieu Young

    From Sarah Paulson to Billy Porter: Creating Ryan Murphy’s Repertory Company

    NBC has ordered a fourth season of “The Good Place.” The otherworldly comedy series stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. Mike Schur created the series and serves as executive producer along with David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. Schur is also the showrunner. The series is produced by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad