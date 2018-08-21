‘The End of the F***ing World’ Renewed for Second Season

Channel 4 and Netflix have renewed “The End of the F***ing World” for a second season. The renewal was one of a number of new commissions – including a new drama from Russell T. Davies (“Queer as Folk”) – announced by the British broadcaster ahead of the Edinburgh Television Festival.

BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated “The End of the F***ing World” enjoyed the best launch week ever for an exclusive single series or stunt launch when it debuted on All 4, the broadcaster’s streaming platform, last October. The teen comedy drama, which was created and written by Charlie Covell, based on a graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman, then launched on Netflix in January, finding a new legion of fans.

“We’re so proud that this global success story began at Channel 4 and that a second series is on its way,” said Beth Willis, Channel 4’s head of drama. “Charlie’s witty, wonderful world is back, and we can’t wait to see where she takes it next.”

Starring Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden, the first series followed teen outsiders James and Alyssa as they embarked on a road trip that descended into darkly comic chaos. After becoming embroiled in a series of violent events, they soon found themselves trailed by two mismatched police detectives (played by Wunmi Mosaku and Gemma Whelan).

Covell will once again write the second season of the show, which is produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions. Covell serves as executive producer alongside Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan and Jonathan Entwistle.

Channel 4 has also commissioned new five-part drama “The Boys” from Russell T. Davies. The drama will explore the lives of three gay men in 1980s London as the AIDS crisis begins. Arriving in London as teenagers in 1981, the three see their lives change as the new mystery virus starts as a rumor, then turns into a threat, a terror, and something that binds them together in the fight against it.

“I lived through those times, and it’s taken me decades to build up to this,” said Davies. “And as time marches on, there’s a danger the story will be forgotten. So it’s an honor to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones who survived.”

Written and executive produced by Davies, who recently found acclaim for his three-part BBC drama “A Very English Scandal,” “The Boys” will be produced by RED Production Company. Nicola Shindler will serve as executive producer alongside Davies. It marks the 10th collaboration between RED and Davies, after hit dramas “Queer as Folk,” “Cucumber” and “Banana,” all for Channel 4. “The Boys” is expected to begin shooting in 2019.

Channel 4 also announced commissions for new comedy entertainment series “Mo’s Show”; a three-part exploration of Blackpool’s grime culture, “It’s Grime Up North,” from BBC Studios; a renewal for second seasons of entertainment format “The Big Narstie Show” and improvisational comedy “Lee and Dean”; and a third season for drama “Ackley Bridge.”