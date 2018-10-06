You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Creators Reveal Details at New York Comic-Con

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared at New York Comic-Con on Friday to share a few details about the upcoming project.

“I cannot believe we are talking about ‘The Dark Crystal,'” said Comic-Con panel moderator Josh Horowitz, a longtime fan of the classic film, which used intricately handmade puppets to tell a story that took place a thousand years ago on the planet Thra, when a magical gem called the Dark Crystal was broken. The plot follows Jen, the last survivor of the Gefling race, who sets out to find a shard of the Dark Crystal and defeat the evil Skeksis race.

“We’ve been developing this project for seven years,” said Leterrier, “and then we eventually found exciting partners in Netflix. And we realized that the canvas was so massive. Like Jim Henson [says], it was his biggest, hardest task and his greatest achievement,” Letterier said.

Related

“We’re not using CGI on this one,” he divulged. “It’s puppets, man. Puppets!”

Wanting to pay homage to the original film, they kept the method of creation exactly the same, using handmade puppetry operated by puppeteers. The only difference is that now, the use of green screens allows them to remove the body of the puppeteer from the frame in editing process.

Horowitz coaxed a teaser out of Henson, asking her what she could share about the plot of the remake.

“In the original movie, Jen and Kira stop at the wall of destiny and they see the ruins of what was once a beautiful Gefling culture, and we took that as a jumping of point for the whole series,” said Henson, hinting that the prequel may give a glimpse of the planet Thra before the Dark Crystal was cracked.

“What was that culture, what was lost, what was that beautiful Gefling civilization? It’s very developed, with a big canvas with many different group of Gelflings…it’s rich.”

For the remake, Henson drew inspiration from “Shows that have a lot of depth,” she said, listing “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” as examples.

“We need to serve the fans…but also we need to create new fans. Kids these days,they haven’t seen puppets that look like this,” said Leterrier. “It’s different and sometimes quite scary. There’s action and drama and a few deaths,” he hinted. “You’re going to like it.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'

    'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Creators Reveal Details at New York Comic-Con

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel Athena

    Exec Producer and 'Star Wars' Superfan Athena Portillo Leads Disney Channel's 'Resistance'

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers'

    TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers' Premiere Date

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • Tig Notaro Writers Room

    Tig Notaro, Cara DiPaolo Land Production Commitment at ABC for Dramedy Series

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • Billy Gardell arrives at the CMT

    'Mike & Molly' Alum Billy Gardell to Star in Chuck Lorre-Produced Comedy at CBS

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • Elyse Seder

    Sony Pictures TV Promotes Unscripted Exec Elyse Seder

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

  • Michael The Situation Sorrentino2013 MTV Movie

    'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

    Little is known about Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance,” a 10-episode prequel to the beloved 1982 fantasy film created by Jim Henson. No release date has been set on the project, which wrapped filming just last week. Director Louis Leterrier and creative executive producer Lisa Henson, daughter of the late Jim Henson, appeared […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad