The CW and #SeeHer Announce New Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

The CW and #SeeHer are joining forces, Variety has learned exclusively.

Their partnership will include co-sponsoring the network’s fall launch event, as well as presenting the third annual #SeeHer Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2019.

The CW’s fall launch event is entitled “Powerful Programming, Powerful Women” and will be held Oct. 14 in Burbank, Calif. Variety‘s own executive TV editor Debra Birnbaum will moderate panel discussions with female showrunners and executive producers behind some of the network’s biggest shows, including Mara Brock Akil (“Black Lightning”), Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American”), Aline Brosh McKenna (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Julie Plec (“Legacies” and “Roswell, New Mexico”), Jessica Queller (“Supergirl”), Eugenie Ross-Leming (“Supernatural”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl”), Beth Schwartz (“Arrow”) and Keto Shimizu (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), as well as the women behind Shethority, an online collective focused on amplifying women’s voices. The women of Shethority who will attend are Tala Ashe, Melissa Benoist, Juliana Harkavy, Caity Lotz, Nicole Maines, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Later, the CW and #SeeHer will present the third annual #SeeHer Award at the Critics’ Choice ceremony Jan. 13, 2019, which airs on the network. The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who pushes boundaries and challenges stereotypes, as well as recognizes the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. Past recipients of the award include “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot and “How to Get Away with Murder” star Viola Davis who received the inaugural award in 2017. The 2019 #SeeHer Award recipient will be announced later this fall.

#SeeHer is a movement launched in 2016 and spearheaded by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Its mission is to see all women and girls portrayed accurately in media by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.