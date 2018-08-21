TV News Roundup: The CW Sets ‘Flash,’ ‘Arrow’ ‘Supergirl’ Crossover Date

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis on Earth -- X, Part 4" -- Image Number: LGN308c_0118b2b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe, Vixen, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow-- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Bettina Strauss

In today’s roundup, the CW sets the dates for its annual DC crossover, and Disney promotes a longtime exec.

DATES 

The CW announced the dates for the annual DC series crossover event. “The Flash” will air on a special night–Sunday, Dec. 9– with a regular episode of “Arrow” following Monday, Dec. 10, and a special night of “Supergirl” on Tuesday, Dec. 11. All episodes will be at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The crossover event will feature “The Flash” and “Supergirl” swapping time periods for one time only, and it also marks the first appearance of Batwoman, played by Australian model and actress Ruby Rose. 

AMC will premiere the spy thriller “The Little Drummer Girl” as a three-night television event with a two-hour episode on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Additional two-hour episodes will air on consecutive nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Based on John le Carré‘s novel of the same, the six-part miniseries stars Alexander SkarsgårdMichael Shannon, and Florence Pugh. Set in the 1970s, the series follows Charlie (Pugh) as an actress turned double agent, embroiled in a complex web devised by spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon) and involving the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård). Park Chan-wook, the director behind films like “Oldboy,” helms the show. The series is financed and produced by The Ink Factory, in partnership with 127 Wall and co-producers the BBC and AMC.

Orion Television, a subsidiary of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Inc, will premiere the sixth season of “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” and the second season of “Couples Court with The Cutlers” on Sept. 17. David Armour created and executive produced both shows. “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” features Lake as she judges and guides litigants through cases. “Couples Court with The Cutlers” is led by trial attorneys Dana Cutler and Keith Cutler who use high-tech investigative tactics to help resolve relationship disputes around the country. The shows are distributed to local stations in 90 percent of the United States.

DEVELOPMENT

Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and Theresa Park will be collaborating with Cecelia Ahern and her Greenlight Go Productions label to produce a TV series based on Ahern’s upcoming book of short stories, “Roar.” Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the creators and showrunners of “GLOW,” are attached as executive producers and showrunners for the series, which is being developed in partnership with Endeavor Content.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Mila Livitz has been promoted to senior vice president of business affairs at Disney/ABC Cable Services. A 20-year veteran of the industry, Livitz joined the company in 2009 and was most recently vice president of the unit. In addition to overseeing negotiations for original live-action productions and co-productions and acquisitions across Disney Channels, Livitz’s responsibilities will expand to oversight of the Business Affairs at Disney Television Animation. Previously, Livitz was director of business and legal affairs at E! and a production attorney at Bunim-Murray Productions. Earlier in her career, she worked as a trial attorney in entertainment litigation.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first trailer for “American Vandal” Season 2. In the new season, documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school where someone has been taking poop-related pranks to new heights. The second season drops on Sept. 14.

