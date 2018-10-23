You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Crown' Season 3 Adds Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

CREDIT: Faye Thomas

Emerald Fennell has joined the cast of “The Crown” Season 3 at Netflix.

Fennell will play the role of Camila Parker Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall. She joins previously announced Season 3 cast members Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, and Josh O’Connor, and Marion Bailey.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on ‘The Crown,'” Fennell said. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut.”

Fennell is best known for her role in the series “Call the Midwife.” She has also had roles in films like “Pan,” “The Danish Girl,” and “Anna Karenina.” She was also recently upped to head writer for Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed series “Killing Eve,” taking over for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The third season of “The Crown” will launch in 2019.

More to come…

