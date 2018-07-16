‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases First Look at Olivia Colman as the Queen

Netflix has released its first look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season of “The Crown,” which is in production. Colman will play Her Majesty in the third and fourth seasons of the smash hit, taking over the role from Claire Foy.

The image shows the queen sipping a nice cuppa and wearing her trademark pearls. No other cast members can be seen.

Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019. Picking up roughly where the second season ended, it covers the period of 1964 through the early 1970s. The overhauled cast includes Tobias Menzies as the queen’s husband, Prince Philip; Helena Bonham Carter as the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret; and the recently announced Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret’s husband.

The sophomore season of the royal-family drama just received 13 Emmy nominations, including one for best drama. Foy was nominated for her critically acclaimed performance as the young Elizabeth. Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith received nominations for their performances as Princess Margaret and Prince Philip, respectively.

There has been no announcement yet of who will play the young Prince Charles, the heir to the throne. Actor Josh O’Connor (“God’s Own Country”) has been rumored as a strong candidate.

Netflix dropped the image of Colman on Monday on its Twitter feed for “The Crown.”