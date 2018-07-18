‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases First Look at Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Fans of “The Crown” are starting to get a closer peek at the new-look royals for Seasons 3 and 4, with the first image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret released Wednesday.

Netflix’s hit show, fresh off of 13 Emmy nominations, is headed into its next two runs with a cast refresh. Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II was seen for the first time earlier this week.

Bonham Carter (“Ocean’s Eight”) steps into shoes previously filled by Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons and just landed an Emmy nomination as Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said when her casting was made official. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

The producers also revealed the first image of Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret’s photographer husband. The princess and Armstrong-Jones, also known as Lord Snowdon, were married in 1960 and divorced in 1978.

Daniels (“House of Cards”) takes over the Armstrong role from Matthew Goode. “Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man. I’m really looking forward to playing him,” Daniels said when he joined the show.

Sony-backed Left Bank produces “The Crown,” which is on Netflix globally. Season 3 is scheduled for a 2019 launch.