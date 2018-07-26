‘The Crown’ Casts Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother

Rising British star Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles in Netflix’s hit series “The Crown.” He will step into the royal role for the upcoming third and fourth seasons. In a double casting announcement, Thursday, the producers of the show also said Marion Bailey (“Allied”) will play the Queen Mother.

O’Connor was lauded for his starring role in indie British film “God’s Own Country,” which won him the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards. He has also been nominated as a BAFTA Rising Star.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of ‘The Crown,’” said O’Connor, who replaces Julian Baring in the role. “Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

Bailey will play the Queen Mother, who held a special place in the affections of the British public. She replaces Victoria Hamilton in the series. “Wonderful to be joining The Crown,” she said. “It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team.”

