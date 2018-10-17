TV Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Tops Tuesday, Comes Up Short of ‘Roseanne’

“The Conners” premiere was the top-rated show of Tuesday night but debuted well below what the premiere of “Roseanne” drew earlier this year.

The series debuted sans Roseanne to a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers. The one-hour “Roseanne” revival premiere back in March drew a 5.2 rating and 18.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day. The season finale drew a 2.5 and 10.6 million, while the season as a whole averaged a 3.5 and 13.5 million. As such, “The Conners” was on par with what the season finale of “Roseanne” drew.

Immediately after “The Conners,” the series premiere of “The Kids Are Alright” held onto just over half of its lead-in, nabbing a 1.4 and 6.6 million viewers. The season premiere of “Black-ish” followed with a 1.1 and 4.5 million, down in the demo from last season’s opener but about even in viewers. The second season premiere of “Splitting Up Together” drew a 1.0 and 3.7 million, down around 50% in both measures from its series premiere.

Finally, The series premiere of the Nathan Fillion-led series “The Rookie” got off to an inauspicious beginning with a 1.0 and 5.4 million.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.7, 8.8 million) was even. “This Is Us” (2.2, 8.9 million) was the only show within striking distance of “The Conners” in the key demo. “New Amsterdam” (1.2, 6.4 million) followed and was down slightly in the demo.

For CBS, “NCIS” (1.2, 11.7 million) was the most-watched show of the night. “FBI” (1.0, 9.4 million) was even, while “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.8, 7.4 million) dipped in the demo.

For Fox, “The Gifted” (0.6, 2 million) and “Lethal Weapon” (0.7, 2.9 million) held mostly steady.

On The CW, “The Flash” (0.6, 1.6 million) and “Black Lightning” (0.3, 1 million) were both down week-to-week.