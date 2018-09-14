‘The Conners’ Adds Maya Lynne Robinson in Recasting

“The Conners” has cast Maya Lynne Robinson as a series regular for the show’s upcoming season.

Robinson will play the role of Geena Williams-Conner, DJ’s wife and Mary’s mother. She takes over the role from Xosha Roquemore, who played the character in the first revival season of “Roseanne,” which became “The Conners” after the infamous exit of series star and creator Roseanne Barr.

Robinson joins a returning cast that includes Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. She is the creator of the web series “HTMAST,” and the co-creator and co-lead of the web series “GURL,” as well as the solo shows “Character Breakdown” and “Straight A Student.” Robinson has also been active in the theater scene, most recently playing Stella in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Theatre at Boston Court and Eunice in the world premiere of “Runaway Home” at The Fountain Theatre.

She is repped by BRS-Gage and Principal Entertainment LA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Maya Lynne Robinson to the cast this season,” said showrunner Bruce Helford. “Her character 2nd Lieutenant Geena Conner, whom a younger DJ was reluctant to kiss in his school play, comes full circle as his wife and Mary’s mother, bringing back a little piece of Conner history. Yet, while Geena is no stranger to the family, viewers old and new will enjoy seeing how her ‘military-style’ discipline meshes with the Conners’ more laid-back attitude.”