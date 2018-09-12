TV News Roundup: ‘The Conners’ Assemble in New Photos

In today’s roundup, ABC reveals photos from “The Conners,” and the second group of presenters for the 70th Emmy Awards has been announced.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC has released photos from the first taping of the network’s new comedy series “The Conners.” In the premiere episode, “Keep on Truckin’,” a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before. The series is a rebranding of the “Roseanne” reboot and will not include former star Roseanne Barr. “The Conners” stars John Goodman (“Dan”), Laurie Metcalf (“Jackie”), Sara Gilbert (“Darlene”), Lecy Goranson (“Becky”), Michael Fishman (“D.J.”), Emma Kenney (“Harris”), Ames McNamara (“Mark”), and Jayden Rey (“Mary”) as the Conners. The series premieres on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CREDIT: ABC

CREDIT: ABC

CREDIT: ABC

DATES

“Queen of the World,” a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II, will debut Monday, Oct. 1 on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO Now, HBO GO, and partners’ streaming platforms. Produced by Oxford Films for the ITV network in the U.K., the documentary will offer insights into the queen’s role as as figure on the global stage and how she is preparing younger members of the Royal Family to build upon the Commonwealth. The film also features behind-the-scenes moments with the queen, and other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Related Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell TV Review: 'A Million Little Things'

RENEWALS

Sony Pictures Animation and Nelvana announced it will renew the comedy “Hotel Transylvania: The Series,” for Season 2. Disney Channel and Teletoon Canada are set to broadcast the new episodes. Season 2 follows the adventures of Dracula’s teen daughter Mavis and her friends, and finds Mavis bonding with her supremely evil Aunt Lydia. The television series renewal comes after the successful opening of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” which is Sony Pictures Entertainment’s biggest animated film of all time.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy announced the second group of presenters for the 70th Emmy Awards. Presenters include Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, Eric Bana, Samantha Bee, Connie Britton, RuPaul Charles, Benicio Del Toro, Claire Foy, Hannah Gadsby, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Paulson, the cast of “Queer Eye,” Issa Rae, Andy Samberg, Matt Smith, and Ben Stiller. The ceremony will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RATINGS

The season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” spiked by double digits in both key measures from last week. The ABC reality series nabbed a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers, airing at 8 p.m. That is up 25% in the key demo and 15% in total viewers from last week. It also represents a new Tuesday season high for the show.