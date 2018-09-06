‘The Chi’ Casts Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Carl Lumbly, Curtiss Cook for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Holloway

Kimberly Hebert Gregory Carl Lumbly Curtiss Cook
Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Carl Lumbly and Curtiss Cook are set to recur on season two of Showtime’s “The Chi.”

Gregory will play Kimberly Hendricks, described as a razor-sharp power attorney working on behalf of Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine). Her previous film and TV roles include “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Better Call Saul,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Vice Principals,” “Devious Maids,” “I Think I Love My Wife” and “Red Hook Summer.” She is represented by Buchwald.

Lumbly has been cast as Walter Dion Burkes, the ranking member and founder of the 63rd St. Mob. Burkes is described as keeping a low profile, but still has influence on the streets. Lumbly’s credits include “Supergirl,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Sounder,” “Alias,” “L.A. Law,” and “Cagney and Lacey.” He is represented by Kass Management.

Cook will play Douda, described as a successful Southside businessman and hustler, who also has ties to Reg (Barton Fitzpatrick). With Reg’s help, he’ll become an unlikely mentor to Brandon (Jason Mitchell). Cook’s previous credits include “Luke Cage,” “House of Cards,” “A Black Man Acting,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” He is represented by TCA Management and Jordan Lee Talent.

The Chi” is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios. Executive producers are Lena Waithe, Common, Floyd Davis, and Aaron Kaplan, with Rick Famuyiwa, and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions.

