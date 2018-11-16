‘The Bone Collector’ TV Series in the Works at NBC

A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday.

“The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case brings him back to the force, Rhyme partners up with an ambitious young detective, Amelia Sachs, to take down some of the most dangerous criminals in the U.S.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan will also executive produce. Studios are Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Keshet Studios.

The first “Bone Collector” book, written by Jeffery Deaver, was released in 1997. After the first novel’s success, Deaver wrote 10 more books following the investigations of Rhyme, with the most recent, “The Skin Collector,” having debuted in 2014.

The 1999 film grossed $151 million worldwide, with $66 million coming from domestic audiences. It introduced Rhyme (Washington) and Sachs (Jolie) as they tracked down the case described in the same book, following a madman who’s terrorizing New York City.

WME brokered the deal for the “Bone Collector” script.