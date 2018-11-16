×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Bone Collector’ TV Series in the Works at NBC

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Bone Collector
CREDIT: Takashi Seida/Universal/Columbia

A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday.

“The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case brings him back to the force, Rhyme partners up with an ambitious young detective, Amelia Sachs, to take down some of the most dangerous criminals in the U.S.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan will also executive produce. Studios are Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Keshet Studios.

The first “Bone Collector” book, written by Jeffery Deaver, was released in 1997. After the first novel’s success, Deaver wrote 10 more books following the investigations of Rhyme, with the most recent, “The Skin Collector,” having debuted in 2014.

The 1999 film grossed $151 million worldwide, with $66 million coming from domestic audiences. It introduced Rhyme (Washington) and Sachs (Jolie) as they tracked down the case described in the same book, following a madman who’s terrorizing New York City.

WME brokered the deal for the “Bone Collector” script.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • The Bone Collector

    'The Bone Collector' TV Series in the Works at NBC

    A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday. “The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case […]

  • Sophie Turner Laing

    Sophie Turner Laing's Executive Legacy Solidified With Emmy Gold

    A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday. “The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case […]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Greg Berlanti Adds International Emmy to His Television Accolades

    A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday. “The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case […]

  • Lalo Schifrin Honorary Oscar

    Lalo Schifrin: 'Impossible' Composer Receives Oscar for Jazzy Career

    A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday. “The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case […]

  • Rachel Maddow Trump Tax Returns

    Rachel Maddow Quietly Tackles New Projects at MSNBC

    A script for a “The Bone Collector” TV series, based on the book and 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, has been sold to NBC, it was announced on Friday. “The Bone Collector” follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad