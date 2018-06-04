First Look at ‘The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BritBox

The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday.

The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new show follows cryptographers-turned-detectives Jean (Julie Graham) and Millie (Rachel Stirling) as they head to San Francisco to investigate the murder of a friend.

Once in the U.S., the pair teams up with local female code-breakers and tackle an array of mysteries in the Bay Area. BritBox, Omni Films, and World Productions are making the show. The series has four stories, with two hour-long episodes dedicated to each. The trailer sees the team investigating a crime scene in a decrepit house, which they realize is linked to an earlier crime that took place in the U.K.

“With this new continuation, we have the chance to build on its amazing legacy and give its loyal fans an exciting new chapter,” said Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox, which is a joint venture between British broadcasters the BBC and ITV.

See the trailer below.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • CInemtographer Luc Montpellier

    'Counterpart' Cinematographer on Finding the 'Honesty in the Photography'

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • David Shore's office - photographed by

    David Shore on How a Non-Profit Inspired an Episode of 'The Good Doctor'

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • ‘The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’: First

    First Look at 'The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco'

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • 'Condor' and 'Yellowstone' Review: Both Trapped

    TV Review: 'Condor' and 'Yellowstone,' With Kevin Costner

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • BAFTA Names Pippa Harris Chair

    BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

  • Jaume Collet Serra Teams With Mediapro,

    Jaume Collet Serra Teams With Mediapro, Federation on New Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday. The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad