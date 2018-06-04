First Look at ‘The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’

The code-breaking investigators of Britain’s Bletchley Circle are headed to San Francisco for streaming service Britbox’s first original, the first trailer of which was released Monday.

The series is set in the mid-1950s and picks up three years after the end of “The Bletchley Circle,” which went out on PBS in the U.S. The new show follows cryptographers-turned-detectives Jean (Julie Graham) and Millie (Rachel Stirling) as they head to San Francisco to investigate the murder of a friend.

Once in the U.S., the pair teams up with local female code-breakers and tackle an array of mysteries in the Bay Area. BritBox, Omni Films, and World Productions are making the show. The series has four stories, with two hour-long episodes dedicated to each. The trailer sees the team investigating a crime scene in a decrepit house, which they realize is linked to an earlier crime that took place in the U.K.

“With this new continuation, we have the chance to build on its amazing legacy and give its loyal fans an exciting new chapter,” said Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox, which is a joint venture between British broadcasters the BBC and ITV.

See the trailer below.