‘The Bachelor’: ABC Casts Season 23 Star

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Colton Underwood (AMERICAN FOOTBALLER)ABC All-Star Happy Hour, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2018ABC TCA Summer Press Tour 2018
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

ABC has cast its leading man for Season 23 of “The Bachelor.”

Colton Underwood, who previously appeared on Becca Kufrin’s cycle of “The Bachelorette” and most recently on “Bachelor in Paradise,” is the next lucky man looking for love on the long-running reality series.

“Third time is the charm, that’s what they say, right?” Underwood said after the announcement was made Tuesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Underwood told Michael Strahan that he hopes to be engaged by the end of his season. “That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, is being engaged and getting married shortly after that,” he said.

The 26-year-old gained attention for opening up about his virginity on Kufrin’s season, where he placed fourth. Underwood got emotional discussing the topic on “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” reunion episode. Kufrin wound up choosing Garrett Yrigoyen, who she is still engaged to. Underwood exited “Bachelor in Paradise” on Monday night (the spinoff series was filmed in May) after a rocky relationship with former “Bachelor” contestant Tia Booth.

Underwood, a former NFL player, also previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman before appearing on “The Bachelorette.”

The new season of “The Bachelor” premieres in January of 2019.

