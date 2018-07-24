‘The Americans’ Team to Produce Rodeo Drama Pilot at Freeform (EXCLUSIVE)

Freeform has greenlit a drama pilot that boasts “The Americans” duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields as executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, which hails from writer Steve Lerner, is currently titled “Breckman Rodeo.” It is an ensemble drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley, described as a rodeo-as-hell sparkplug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her, and her boyfriend Brant, a rodeo prodigy torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom. Brant, Ashley and their friends will have to reconcile the traditional values of their sport and their upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

Fields and Weisberg will executive produce the pilot, with Lerner co-executive producing. FX Productions, where Fields and Weisberg are set up under an overall deal, will produce.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Freeform, FX Productions and the brilliant Steve Lerner on his one-of-a-kind coming of age gem, ‘Breckman Rodeo,’” said Fields and Weisberg. “When Steve, who grew up in Cheyenne, first showed us his amazing script, we asked him if there was really such a thing as a high school rodeo team. Steve has been bringing us up to speed ever since. His show is a heartfelt look at teenage life in Cheyenne – familiar to some, not to others, but sure to move and surprise everyone.”

Weisberg created the critically-acclaimed FX drama “The Americans,” with he and Fields serving as co-showrunners. The show aired its series finale back in May, wrapping up a six-season run on the cable network. The show has been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards in total, including four this year alone for best drama series, best actress in a drama series (Keri Russell), best actor in a drama series (Matthew Rhys), and best writing for a drama series. The show’s two Emmy wins to date both went to Margo Martindale for best guest actress in a drama series.

Fields and Weisberg are repped by CAA.

“Growing up in Wyoming, I loved going to the rodeo,” added Lerner. “I’m excited to bring the stories and people of my hometown to the screen. Freeform, FXP and the J’s (Joe and Joel) have been wonderful collaborators, and I’m thrilled to shoot this pilot with them.”

 

