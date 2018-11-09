Anna Paquin Joins ‘The Affair’ Season 5

Anna Paquin has joined the cast of the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” Variety has confirmed.
Paquin joins the Showtime drama in the role of the adult version of Joanie Lockhart, the daughter of Alison and Cole. The show will jump forward in time multiple decades as Joanie returns to Montauk to investigate the death of her mother. In Season 4, Alison–played by Ruth Wilson–seemed to die by suicide only for the show to reveal that she was murdered by Ben, played by Ramón Rodríguez.
The casting brings Paquin back into the premium cable world, as she previously starred in the HBO series “True Blood.” Her other recent television roles include “Alias Grace” and “Bellevue.” She will also star in the upcoming Pop series “Flack.” She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, & Dern.
Paquin is the latest addition to the final season of “The Affair.” As Variety exclusively reported earlier this week, Claes Bang has joined the show as Sasha Mann, Helen’s new love interest.
Showtime announced in July that the fifth season of “The Affair” would be the show’s last. It has received widespread acclaim since its debut, with the show picking up three Golden Globe awards throughout its run. That includes a win for best drama series in 2015 and best actress in a drama series for Ruth Wilson that same year. Tierney was also nominated for an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series in 2016.
