‘The Affair’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Showtime

“The Affair” has been renewed for Season 5 at Showtime, which will be the critically-acclaimed drama’s final season. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 4 finale, which will air Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of ‘The Affair’s’ subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. “Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season.”

The series explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together. Season 4 finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began.

Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good. Sanaa Lathan guest stars as Janelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches. Their professional relationship soon turns intimate and is further complicated by the presence of her brilliant, misunderstood son Antoine (Christopher Meyer), a student in his class

The series also stars Ramon Rodriguez, Russell Hornsby, Amy Irving, and Phoebe Tonkin. Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi created the series and serve as executive producers, with Treem also serving as showrunner. Jessica Rhoades joined the show as executive producer in Season 4.

“The Affair” has received widespread acclaim since its debut, with the show picking up three Golden Globe awards throughout its run. That includes a win for best drama series in 2015 and best actress in a drama series for Ruth Wilson that same year. Tierney was also nominated for an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series in 2016.