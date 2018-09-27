Terry Crews To Host NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews has been named host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

The winter edition of “America’s Got Talent” will launch in January and be judged by the”AGT” panel of executive producer Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The series will bring together fan favorites and other memorable acts from past seasons of “AGT” — a summer staple for NBC — along with popular acts from global “Got Talent” franchises to compete against one another.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television,” Crews said. “NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, ‘The Champions,’ is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s got Terry Crews!”

Crews currently stars on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and is also known for roles on “Everybody Hates Chris” and most recently, “Deadpool 2.” He was named one of Time magazine’s 2017 Persons of Year for using his own experiences to speak out against sexual harassment. Prior to becoming an actor, he was a pro football player for the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.