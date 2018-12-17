×
‘Tell Me a Story’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

"Hope" -- Episode #101 --Pictured (l-r): Dorian Missick as Sam; Paul Wesley as Eddie; Michael Raymond-James as Micth of the CBS All Access series TELL ME A STORY. Photo Cr: Patrick Harbron/CBS ÃÂ© 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

CBS All Access has renewed “Tell Me a Story” for a second season.

The renewal comes ahead of the first season finale, which is slated to air in January. The series, which has aired seven episodes thus far, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into a tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The first season cast includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara with Paul Wesley and Kim Catrall. Based on the Spanish format, the American version was created by Kevin Williamson. Williamson executive produces along with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander. Kapital Entertainment produces.

The renewal comes less than a week after CBS All Access canceled the drama series “One Dollar,” marking the first time the streaming service has canceled one if its original series since it launched.

CBS All Access’ scripted originals lineup now consists of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “Tell Me a Story,” “No Activity,” and “Strange Angel.” Upcoming shows include the untitled Jean-Luc Picard “Star Trek” series as well as a “Star Trek” animated series, a reboot of “The Twilight Zone” from Jordan Peele, and “Why Women Kill.”

  "Hope" -- Episode #101 --Pictured (l-r):

