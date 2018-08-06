Television Academy Sets Eight-Year Emmy Awards Rights Deal with Big Four Networks

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Television Academy has finalized a new eight-year deal with the Big Four broadcast networks for rights to the annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast.

The TV Academy and ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox have been negotiating the new pact for months. The sides had been wrangling over the networks’ desire to adjust the format of the show and gain flexibility to give out fewer awards during the three-hour live telecast. It’s not immediately clear how that issue was resolved in the new contract.

The deal once again calls for right to the show to rotate annually among the four networks.

The most recent contract expires with the 2018 telecast set for Sept. 17 on NBC.

Attorney Ken Ziffren handled the talks on behalf of the TV Academy.

“We thank Ken Ziffren and all those involved from both the Television Academy and the broadcast networks in reaching this new agreement,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with the four networks in celebrating excellence in television each year, honoring the great programs, performances and content that captivate millions of fans.”

