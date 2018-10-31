You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Judd Apatow Among Stars Set for 'Telethon for America' Get Out the Vote Special

Variety Staff

Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, Lilly Singh and Olga Kay are among the notables set to take part in a get-out-the-vote streaming comedy special dubbed “Telethon for America” on Nov. 5, the night before the midterm elections.

The two-hour telecast will stream live on YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central’s website. The goal is to generate “pledges” from younger voters to show up at the polls on Nov. 6. Spearheaded by actor and comedian Ben Gleib, the non-partisan effort is tied to the When We All Vote initiative recently launched by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“The ‘Telethon For America’ flips the traditional telethon on its head. Young Americans are more motivated than ever before and the Telethon For America is working to build on that momentum to make sure an even higher percentage of young people get out and vote,” Gleib said. “We are excited to reach them in a brand new way, thanks to our production partners, our performers, and the social platforms of the influencers that they listen to.” Gleib said.

The telecast will air from YouTube’s studio space in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles. Performers on the show will be encouraged to stream the event via their own social media channels as well. Stars on board to appear at the event and staff the phone banks include Jessica Alba, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Alyssa Milano, Jeff Ross, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, Wyatt Cenac, Natasha Leggero, Tone Bell, Iliza Shlesinger, Rory Scovel, Mary McCormack, house DJ Samantha Ronson, Brad WIlliams and Zoe Lister-Jones.

YouTube, Lyft, GLAAD and ICM Partners are presenting sponsors. Gleib, Neil Mandt, Hannah Linkenhoker, Rick Sorkin and Barry Katz are exec producers.

“This is a great opportunity to reach millions of voters the day before one of the most important elections of our lifetime to remind them that their vote is their voice and their vote is their power,” said Kyle Lierman, CEO of When We All Vote. “Not only will we encourage voters to go vote and take their friends and families with them, but we’ll arm them with all the tools and information they need to cast their ballot.”

