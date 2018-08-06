Telemundo Shuffles Duties of Leadership Team

Sweden World Cup
CREDIT: Gregorio Borgia/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Four executives will gain new duties at NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterpises Spanish-language broadcasting operations, the company said Monday, while one senior executive announced plans to depart.

Luis Silberwasser will leave the company after serving as president of Telemundo Networks for four years. He is expected to stay through October 1 to help with a transition.

Meanwhile, Beau Ferrari, will serve as executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and supervise operations, financial performance and corporate strategy. Mónica Gi become executive vice president and chief marketing officer, and will also oversee communications, corporate affairs and the human resources functions. Peter Blacker was named executive vice president of revenue strategy and innovation, a newly created role and will work to amplify the company’s revenue efforts. Ronald Day. executive vice president of entertainment for Telemundo Networks, will be responsible for programming, talent and promotions of primetime, daytime and specials for Telemundo and Universo Networks.

The team of executives will report to Cesar Conde, Chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group.

“Each of the leaders named today has advanced our clear mission for change, as we continue to transform our business for the future,”Conde said in a statement.” I am excited by everything they have accomplished already for Telemundo and believe that for our audiences, our partners and our employees – the best is yet to come.”

 

