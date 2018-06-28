Telemundo Morning Show Personalities Suspended After Making Racist Gestures on Air

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Tahhan
CREDIT: Jesus Aranguren/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the incident. Tahhan and Bencosme have since apologized for their actions.

Viewers posted screen grabs on social media that depicted Tahhan making a slant-eyed gesture in reference to the South Korean team. Bencosme also apologized for making the same gesture. The hosts were celebrating the fact that South Korea’s win allowed Mexico to advance in the competition.

“We are extremely disappointed with our morning show contributors James Tahhan’s and Janice Bencosme’s gestures referring to the South Korean national soccer team,” Telemundo said in a statement. “Our company takes this type of inappropriate behavior very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.”

Tahhan, who also has a following as a chef, acknowledged his mistake.

“During the celebration for the classification of Mexico, I made a mistake and made an inappropriate and insensitive gesture towards the Asian community,” Tahhan said. “It was a lack of sensitivity on my part. I admit that I did something wrong and wanted to apologize to anyone who was offended by it. The World Cup is a great opportunity to bring together friends, strangers, families and entire countries, and not to divide our communities.”

Bencosme echoed Tahhan’s sentiment.

“I want to apologize to the public for my behavior yesterday after the game between Mexico and South Korea,” she said. “My gesture, besides being inappropriate, was offensive to the Asian community. I was wrong and I want to offer my sincere apologies.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Maryland police officers patrol the area

    NYPD Sends Officers to New York Media Outlets After Annapolis Shooting

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • James Tahhan

    Telemundo Morning Show Personalities Suspended After Making Racist Gestures on Air

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • Harlan Ellison Dead

    Harlan Ellison, Provocative Sci-Fi Writer of 'Star Trek,' 'A Boy and His Dog,' Dies at 84

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • Glenn Howerton Out of 'It's Always

    'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Reveals Dennis' Fate in Season 13

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • Midnight's Children

    Netflix to Adapt Salman Rushdie Novel 'Midnight's Children' as TV Series

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • Miami Ink

    'Miami Ink' Producer to Pay $282,000 in Wage Settlement

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

  • Eddie Huang Uses Food to Tackle

    Eddie Huang Uses Food to Tackle Immigration, Representation in 'Cash Only'

    Two contributors to Telemundo’s morning show have been placed on indefinite suspension after they made racist gestures on Wednesday’s edition of morning news show “Un Nuevo Dia” in connection to South Korea’s victory over Germany at the World Cup. Telemundo confirmed that James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been suspended as a result of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad