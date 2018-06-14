You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Teen Wolf’ Alum Tyler Posey Joins Starz Comedy Series ‘Now Apocalypse’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tyler Posey Now Apocalypse
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.”

The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?

Posey will appear as Gabriel, described as an incredibly charismatic and mysterious guy that Ulysses matches with on a dating app. During their highly-anticipated first date, they can hardly contain themselves.

The series stars Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida.

Posey played the lead character on MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” which aired its 100th and final episode in September 2017. Currently, he recurs on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and recently joined the cast of MTV’s “Scream: The TV Series” for Season 3. Posey also recently starred in the Blumhouse film “Truth or Dare,” Kevin Smith’s feature comedy “Yoga Hosers.”He has also appeared in films like “Scary Movie 5” and “White Frog.”

He is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Now Apocalypse” will be created and executive produced by Gregg Araki, with Steven Soderbergh also set to executive produce. Starz has ordered a 10-episode first season of “Now Apocalypse.” All 10 episodes are co-written by author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. The order also furthers Soderbergh’s relationship with Starz, for whom he also executive produces the drama series “The Girlfriend Experience,” based on his 2009 film of the same name.

More TV

  • Tyler Posey Now Apocalypse

    'Teen Wolf' Alum Tyler Posey Joins Starz Comedy Series 'Now Apocalypse'

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

  • Nicole Kidman SAG Awards

    Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films Sets Amazon Deal

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

  • citizen rose E! Network

    Current Events Get Quick Greenlights as Doc Series Tackle Big Issues

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

  • The Vietnam War PBS Docuseries

    Ken Burns Sees the Past in the Present With 'The Vietnam War'

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

  • JIM STURGESS portrait

    Jim Sturgess on His Return to TV With BBC Series 'Hard Sun'

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

  • Bob Saget, John Ford and Brent

    How NPACT Is Preparing for Peak Nonfiction TV

    Tyler Posey has signed on for a recurring role in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse.” The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad