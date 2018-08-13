You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Pleads Not Guilty to Attack on Security Guard

Gene Maddaus

Farrah Abraham
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty on Monday to misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Prosecutors allege that Abraham got into a scuffle with a security guard on June 13 when she was asked to leave the Polo Lounge. She is also accused of refusing to obey the order of the police officers who were called to the scene.

Abraham was charged on July 13 with two misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting a police officer. She faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted. The former reality star is due back in court on Sept. 21.

Abraham was fired last year from “Teen Mom OG” after advertising an appearance on a webcam porn site. She later filed a $5 million federal lawsuit against MTV and Viacom, claiming she had been “sex-shamed.” The suit was settled for undisclosed terms in March.

