Teen Choice Awards: Winners List

"The Greatest Showman," "Riverdale," Camila Cabello and Khalid took home multiple surfboards at the August 12 event.

By
Variety Staff

Zac Efron accepts the award for choice drama movie actor for "The Greatest Showman" at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were held Sunday night (August 12) at the Forum in Los Angeles and broadcast on Fox. Featuring performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and The Four” season one winner Evvie McKinney, presenters included Noah Cyrus, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, Maddie Ziegler, Nina Dobrev and more.

Winners were awarded the traditional Teen Choice surfboard. Fan-voted categories included movies, television, music, digital and fashion in addition to Choice Liplock, Choice Hissy Fit and Scene Stealer, all won by “Riverdale.”

See the full list of winners below.

Choice Action Movie
“Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actor 
Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress 
Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie 
“Black Panther”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor 
Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Fantasy Movie 
“Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Drama Movie
The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress 
Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie
“Love, Simon”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor 
Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress 
Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Summer Movie 
“Incredibles 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor 
Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Choice MovieShip 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor 
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress 
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress 
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Choice Action TV Show
“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show 
“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Animated TV Show 
“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Choice Reality TV Show
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice Throwback TV Show 
“Friends”

Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Choice Summer TV Show
“So You Think You Can Dance”

Choice Summer TV Star 
Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice TV Villain 
Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Show
“On My Block”

Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Male Artist 
Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist 
Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist 
Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist 
CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist 
Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist 
Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist 
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song 
“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist 
Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song 
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song
“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song 
“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song 
“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang

Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star
The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star 
Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star 
Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles

Choice Twit 
Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter 
Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber
Liza Koshy

Choice Muser 
Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Comedian 
The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete
LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete 
Serena Williams

Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer 
Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie 
Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie 
Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame 
Fortnite

Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model 
Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist 
BTS

Choice Fandom 
#BTSArmy

  • Zac Efron accepts the award for

    Teen Choice Awards: Winners List

  • 'Kim Possible' Movie Adds Christy Carlson

    'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie Adds Christy Carlson Romano, Patton Oswalt

  • Sharp Objects

    How 'Sharp Objects' Landed Led Zeppelin to Soundtrack the HBO Series

  • Marilyn Manson Murray Miller

    Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

  • Tyra Banks

    Tyra Banks Sets First-Look Deal With Universal Television

  • Central Park Five

    Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five' Series Rounds Out Cast to Play Titular Young Men

  • Insatiable

    Critics Slam Netflix's 'Tone-Deaf' 'Insatiable': 'Teenagers Deserve Better'

