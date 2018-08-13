TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Sink to All-Time Low

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are currently at an all time low in the Nielsen ratings, according to Sunday’s overnight numbers.

Airing from 8-10 p.m. on Fox, the awards show drew a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1 million viewers. While those numbers could adjust up later today when the final numbers come in, this year’s show is currently down 20% in the key demo and 41% in total viewers compared to the 0.5 and 1.7 million viewers the show drew last year. Last year’s show was initially at a 0.6 and 1.9 million viewers before adjusting down.

On CBS, an overrun of the PGA Championship means Sunday’s numbers for that network will be subject to significant revision. As it stands, “Big Brother” (1.5, 6.5 million) is currently the top original program of the night in both measures and was up in total viewers from last Sunday. Later on CBS, “Elementary” (0.4, 3 million) ticked up in the demo but also ticked down in viewers.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.0, 5.7 million) and “To Tell the Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) were even.

NBC aired mostly repeats except for “Shades of Blue” (0.6, 3.2 million), which was up in both measures.