You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Founder Ted Turner Opens Up About Battle With Dementia

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS News

CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend.

Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia.

“It’s a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer’s. It’s similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer’s is fatal,” Turner says. “Thank goodness I don’t have that. But, I also have got, let’s – the one that’s – I can’t remember the name of it.”

Following a pause, Turner says, “Dementia. I can’t remember what my disease is.”

Turner build up his Atlanta-based Turner Broadcasting System in the 1970s and ’80s to be a cable powerhouse with networks including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and TCM. Turner sold his empire to Time Warner in 1996. Turner is also known for his philanthropic efforts, most notably donating $1 billion to the United Nations to create its public charity.

Known for his outsize personality and for experiencing “euphoric highs and dark lows,” Turner says he was originally misdiagnosed with manic depression. The candid interview marks the first time Turner has spoken in detail about the severity of his illness.

Turner reveals other aspects about his life today and says while he doesn’t watch the news a lot, he occasionally tunes in to CNN.

“I think they’re stickin’ with politics a little too much,” he says. “They’d do better to have – a more balanced agenda. But that’s, you know, just one person’s opinion.”

Turner also says he thought about running for office when he was married to Jane Fonda, who had previously been married to politician Tom Hayden. But Fonda gave him an ultimatum. Turner recalls Fonda informing him: “If you run for, for office, you run alone.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Paul-McCartney-60-Minutes

    '60 Minutes' Must Tick Forward, Even Without New Chief

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • CNN Founder Ted Turner Opens Up

    CNN Founder Ted Turner Opens Up About Battle With Dementia

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • christine blasey ford

    Kavanaugh-Ford Hearing Draws Huge Numbers for Cable News

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • Rashida Jones

    Rashida Jones' Le Train Train Productions Inks First-Look TV Pact With MRC

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • Kanye West

    Was Kanye West Booked for ‘SNL’ Season Premiere Because Ariana Grande Dropped Out?

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • Jennifer Beals The Last Tycoon

    Jennifer Beals Joins 'Swamp Thing' Series at DC Universe

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

  • ABC Studios Promotes Patrick Maguire to

    ABC Studios Promotes Patrick Maguire to Head Drama Development

    CNN founder Ted Turner opens up about his battle with a brain disorder that is causing dementia in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to air this weekend. Turner tells “CBS Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel he is grappling with a condition known as Lewy body dementia. “It’s a mild case of what people […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad