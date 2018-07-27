4 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 2

Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull.
A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also hinted at the company’s potential future in streaming, and John Cleese was delightful while promoting his BritBox “Hold the Sunset.”
Here are four things we learned from Thursday’s sessions:
1. Tom Arnold is mad as hell and he isn’t going to take it anymore. The actor and comedian made a fiery appearance in support of his upcoming Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold” in which he pledged to continue hunting for damning audio evidence of Trump’s misdeeds until he gets him to resign the presidency. Arnold also called out “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett and WME’s Ari Emanuel, claiming that they have helped cover up Trump’s treatment of women and minorities throughout his career.
4. Appearances by actors via satellite are usually underwhelming. Not so with John Cleese for “Hold the Sunset,” his return to BBC comedy, during BritBox’s panels. The Monty Python veteran had the day’s best one liners, such as “The closer you get to death, the more you don’t give a fuck.” He even drew laughs when, after the video feed cut out at the end of the panel, Cleese could be heard saying, “Can I go now?”