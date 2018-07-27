4 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 2

By and
Tom Arnold
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull.

A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also hinted at the company’s potential future in streaming, and John Cleese was delightful while promoting his BritBox “Hold the Sunset.”

Here are four things we learned from Thursday’s sessions:

1. Tom Arnold is mad as hell and he isn’t going to take it anymore. The actor and comedian made a fiery appearance in support of his upcoming Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold” in which he pledged to continue hunting for damning audio evidence of Trump’s misdeeds until he gets him to resign the presidency. Arnold also called out “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett and WME’s Ari Emanuel, claiming that they have helped cover up Trump’s treatment of women and minorities throughout his career.

2. The Lifetime series “You,” which was preemptively renewed for a second season, will explore the dark side of society’s addiction to social media. “It’s really, really hard not to have a social media footprint,” showrunner Sera Gamble said. “Even if you’re not on social media, you probably have friends that are.” Lifetime drove that point home when they displayed selfies of various journalists in the room on massive screens.
3. Discovery Communications’ acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive turned out to be the forerunner of the current media M&A mania. On Thursday, CEO David Zaslav sent a clear signal about where he sees the future of the now combined company. “Eventually we’re going to go direct to consumer,” Zaslav said during his first TCA appearance in years. He also chimed in on Disney’s bid for 21st Century Fox, saying, “When you get one of the great leaders of our industry, Rupert Murdoch, saying he’s going to sell 21st Century, at first we were surprised, but then we said with the competition from Amazon, Apple, Netflix, the competitive nature of that side of the business has really changed.”

4. Appearances by actors via satellite are usually underwhelming. Not so with John Cleese for “Hold the Sunset,” his return to BBC comedy, during BritBox’s panels. The Monty Python veteran had the day’s best one liners, such as “The closer you get to death, the more you don’t give a fuck.” He even drew laughs when, after the video feed cut out at the end of the panel, Cleese could be heard saying, “Can I go now?”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Roseanne Barr, 2018 Winter TCA

    Roseanne to Sean Hannity on Controversial Tweet: ‘It Cost Me Everything’

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

  • Tom Arnold

    4 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 2

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

  • Cody Fern

    'American Horror Story' Season 8 Casts Cody Fern as Michael Langdon

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

  • Nate Bargatze, Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Jumps

    Nate Bargatze-Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Jumps From Fox to ABC With Put Pilot Commitment

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

  • David Zaslav

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav Teases Direct-to-Consumer Future

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

  • Shameless Season 8

    TV Roundup: 'Shameless' Drops Season 9 Trailer (Watch)

    Day two of the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour was anything but dull. A+E Networks left the room stunned with the panel for “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” while also demonstrating the creepiness of social media for the new drama series “You.” Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad