5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 1

By , and
Jeff Goldblum TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question.

Here are five things we learned from Wednesday’s sessions:

1. The long gestating “Deadwood” movie is finally official. HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced that the film is currently slated for a spring 2019 debut, though that timeline is “not set in stone.” Bloys said the biggest obstacle to getting the project moviing was coordinating the schedule of the ensemble cast, which includes Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, and John Hawkes.

2. After a New York Times report earlier this month spread details of an internal meeting in which longtime AT&T exec John Stankey told HBO employees that their way of doing business would need to change (and compared those coming changes to childbirth), the pay cabler and its new owner are trying to take control of the narrative of their union. Bloys put a positive spin on Stankey’s mandate. “There are no plans to dilute the HBO brand in favor of volume of programming,” he said, adding later, “what I heard in the meeting with John is someone talking about investing in programming, which is music to our ears.”

Related

3. During the panel for the upcoming HBO limited series “Camping,” executive producer Jenni Konner addressed the end of her partnership with fellow executive producer Lena Dunham, who have collaborated for the past eight years. “There’s no drama to be found there. It’s just work,” Konner said. Still, Dunham was scheduled to appear on the panel via satellite but did not. HBO said she had been stricken with the flu.

4. Facebook execs appeared prepared to field questions about objectionable content on their platform, but not prepared enough. VP of product Fidji Simo responded to a question about videos from Alex Jones’ Infowars — which promotes the false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax — being available on Facebook Watch, saying “if you are saying something untrue on Facebook, you’re allowed to say it as long as you’re an authentic person and you are meeting the community standards.” When asked about Facebook’s Fox News partnership, head of global creative strategy Ricky Van Veen tried to shut down the line of questioning. When another reporter shouted to him “answer the question,” Simo answered for him.

5. National Geographic is famous for entertaining the TCA press corps with puppies and TCA bingo, but nothing could compare to Jeff Goldblum, who was on hand to promote his new 12-episode documentary series, “The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum.” Making the most of his viral moment since the debut of his shirtless statue in London, the star went off-script as soon as he hit the stage, telling the Teleprompter operator that he was going to “extemporize.” Goldblum accomplished the rare feat of making reporters laugh as he riffed on surprising facts about ice cream. “Odds bodkins, he’s a curiosity, isn’t he?” he said of himself. Indeed.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

More TV

  • Jeff Goldblum TCA

    5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 1

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • 'Locke & Key' Scores Official Series

    'Locke & Key' Scores Official Series Order at Netflix

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • Ricky Van Veen and Fidji Simo

    Facebook Execs Defend Company's Standards in Response to Infowars, Holocaust-Denial Questions

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay

    Nat Geo Greenlights New Shows From Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • Patrick Williams Dead: TV Composer Was

    Patrick Williams, Emmy-Winning TV Composer, Dies at 79

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • Lauren Cohan

    'Walking Dead' Star Lauren Cohan Breaks Down AMC Contract Dispute

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

  • Casey Bloys

    HBO's Casey Bloys Talks AT&T's Investment Plans

    The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour began Wednesday in Beverly Hills with presentations by HBO, National Geographic, and first-timer Facebook. The day brought some anticipated programming-budget discussion, a couple surprise appearances (as well as a surprise absence), and a heated exchange when an exec tried to wave off a question. Here are five things […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad