5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 5

Netflix returned to the TCA summer press tour with a variety of new and returning shows on Sunday.

Netflix vice president of original programming Cindy Holland made her first appearance at TCA, while Nicole Byer admirably performed as the streaming giant’s master of ceremonies for the day.

Here are five things we learned from Sunday’s session.

1. Nicole Byer is a force of nature. The actress and comedian shook up the press tour with a variety of hilarious moments, both onstage and in prepared video segments. Of particular note was when Byer, who hosts the Netflix baking show “Nailed It,” introduced the cast and creative team of “One Day at a Time” with a spoken word version of the show’s theme song. She also presented different critics in the room with their own special awards (including Best Seat Savers for the Variety TV team.)

2. “GLOW” is still waiting for a renewal. The cast and creators of “GLOW” appeared onstage in a victory lap of sorts for their Emmy-nominated second season. Surprisingly though, Netflix did not announce a third season pick up for the series despite the critical and awards buzz it has received. Co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch did promise to explore 80’s Las Vegas should they get a third season as was set up at the end of Season 2.

3. Netflix originals head Cindy Holland defended the streaming service’s high-volume approach to programming. “Quality and quantity are not mutually exclusive,” she said. But Netflix’s quantity led to a barrage of questions directed at Holland before and after her panel about potential pick-ups, renewals, and reboots. The exec noted that she is very much aware of the fan campaign launched by fans of “Shadowhunters”; said there had been no conversations about saving “Timeless”; punted on a question about whether she would pursue another reimagining of on of Norman Lear’s show to pair with “One Day at a Time”; and twice declined to comment on whether Kenya Barris is setting a deal with Netflix.

4. Jason Bateman is on the media mogul path. During a panel for “Ozark” Season 2, the series’ star and executive producer said that his recent first-look deal with Netflix was inspired by the work of Ron Howard. Bateman noted that Howard successfully transitioned from acting to directing and producing and now runs the well-known Imagine Entertainment with Brian Grazer.

5. Chuck Lorre declined to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, but did say that people must be able to feel safe when they go into work.

“Why would anyone want to go to work in an environment that’s not nurturing?” Lorre said. “You can’t do good work in an unsafe enviroment. It has to be made safe for everyone….That should go without saying. That’s common courtesy and decency to take care of each other.”