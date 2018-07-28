3 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 3

Bobby Brown
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday.

BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour.

Here are three things we learned from Friday’s session.

1.Bobby Brown will need to be much more careful in future press appearances in promotion of the BET miniseries “The Bobby Brown Story.” The iconic R&B singer had everything well in hand during most of his panel, taking questions about the death of his wife, Whitney Houston, and his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in stride. All that stopped though when a reporter questioned Brown about an incident of domestic violence between himself and Houston in 2003. Rather than acknowledge his past sins–to which he admitted in court at the time–Brown instead stated they simply never happened. 

2. YouTube Premium is not looking to break the bank. During an executive session, the company’s global head of original content, Susanne Daniels, said that YouTube would likely not be shelling out “Game of Thrones” levels of capital on their originals. “I’ve always been a believer that you could make great shows for less money, and it’s not the episodic spend that makes something great,” she said.

3. Rooster Teeth made a respectable impression, with two of its co-founders, Burnie Burns and Geoff Ramsey, touting the company’s impressive subscriber base and original content. Among their proudest accomplishments, they said, was their original anime series “RWBY” getting exported from the U.S. into Japan, whereas most anime content goes the opposite way. They also announced that David Tennant is joining their next anime series, “gen:Lock,” which will also feature the voice of Michael B. Jordan, whose Outlier Productions will co-produce the series.

  • Bobby Brown

    3 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 3

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET's panel for "The Bobby Brown Story" was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are three things we learned from Friday's session.

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Ad Sales Chief Jo Ann Ross Says She Backs Leslie Moonves (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

  • Julie Chen Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves Accusations Raise Questions About Julie Chen's Future at CBS

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

  • Kenya Barris Blackish TCA Diversity

    Kenya Barris to Exit ABC Studios

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

  • Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie

    Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie Moonves, Company Faces Challenges

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    TV News Roundup: YouTube Renews 'Impulse,' 'Kevin Hart: What the Fit,' and More

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

  • The Affair Remote Controlled Podcast ATX

    Listen: 'The Affair' Creator Sarah Treem Discusses Forgiveness, Moving on in Season 4

    Viacom, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth all appeared at the third day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour on Friday. BET’s panel for “The Bobby Brown Story” was going well until the very end. Later, YouTube discussed budgeting their shows, and Rooster Teeth made their inaugural appearance at the press tour. Here are […]

