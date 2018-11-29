Taylor Kitsch to Star in Drama Series in Development at HBO

Taylor Kitsch could be returning to HBO.

The “True Detective” Season 2 star is attached to star in and executive produce a drama series currently in development at the premium cabler, Variety has learned.

In the untitled project, Kitsch would play Chris Klug, a young, family-oriented, drug dealer who catches the wrong end of a bad batch of dope that leaves him in a temporary vegetative state. He discovers that it was no accident and someone close to him was in fact trying to take him out. The story will be told through flashbacks and Chris’ present-day purgatory.

The series hails from creator John Barcheski, who will serve as writer and executive producer along with Robert Munic. Munic will also serve as showrunner. Matt Shakman is attached to direct and executive produce. The series is a co-production between HBO and eOne.

In addition to “True Detective,” Kitsch’s other TV roles include playing cult leader David Koresh in the Paramount Network limited series “Waco.” He is also well-known for his starring role in the series adaptation of “Friday Night Lights.” On the film side, he is known for his roles in “Lone Survivor,” “Only the Brave,” and “Battleship.”

Barcheski previously worked on the FX shows “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Bastard Executioner.” He began as a writers’ assistant on “Sons of Anarchy” before rising through the ranks to pen two episodes. Munic previously created the series “The Cleaner” starring Grace Park and Benjamin Bratt and “Ice” starring Cam Gigandet and Jeremy Sisto. He has also worked as a writer and producer on shows such as “Empire” and “Star.” Shakman’s directing credits include “Game of Thrones,” “Billions,” over 40 episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo,” and “Psych.”

Kitsch is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Shakman is repped by UTA and Artists First Inc. Munic is repped by ICM and The Gotham Group. Barcheski is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.