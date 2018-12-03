×
Disney Gains New Clearances for Syndicated Tamron Hall Show

Tamron Hall
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Tamron Hall’s new syndicated talk-show has been cleared to reach 50% of U.S. TV households, thanks to a new deal struck between the program’s producer, Disney, and Hearst Television.

Hearst agreed to run the new program, slated to appear in 2019, in 24 different markets.  The television stations include WCVB-TV Boston, WMOR-TV Tampa, WESH-TV Orlando, KCRA-TV Sacramento, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, WBAL-TV Baltimore, KMBC-TV Kansas City, WLWT-TV Cincinnati, WISN-TV Milwaukee and WPBF-TV West Palm Beach, among  others.

ABC Owned Television Stations Group has already committed to show the program.

“We are excited to once again be in business with our long-term partners and couldn’t be more pleased that Hearst has placed its confidence in Tamron Hall’s return to daytime television,” said Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.  “These Hearst stations are among the finest in broadcast television and their commitment clearly places Tamron in the best environment for success in 2019,” said  Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, in a prepared statement. The unit is the global content sales and distribution arm of The Walt Disney Company.

Hall may be best known as the former co-anchor of the 9 a.m. hour of “Today,” part of a freewheeling discussion format that also involved Willie Geist, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. The format of the show was changed to accommodate the launch of “Megyn Kelly Today.” Hall opted to leave NBC News in February of 2017 after ten years working on MSNBC and with NBC News. She has recently been the host of “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery.

Disney has an impressive track record with talk programs. Its stations helped make Oprah Winfrey a legend in the category.  But success in daytime TV  is not guaranteed. Other popular anchors have tried their hand in the daypart in the recent past, and met with middling success. Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper and Meredith Vieira are among the famous TV-news personalities who tackled daytime talk programs in the last few years. All three lasted just two seasons before ending their respective efforts.

Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour “Fox News in the Morning” program. She also anchored the weekday mornings and served as a noon anchor.

