ABC Cancels Rachel Bilson’s ‘Take Two’ After One Season

ABC will not be picking up additional episodes of crime dramedy “Take Two,” Variety has confirmed. The show, which starred Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, premiered in June and concluded its 13-episode first season in September.

“Take Two” came from “Castle” creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, and received a straight-to-series order at ABC last November. The series paired up Bilson’s Sam Swift, a former star of a hit cop series, with Cibrian’s Eddie Valetik, a private investigator. Sam turned to Eddie to research a potential comeback role after a stint at rehab, and Eddie realized the disgraced actress’ skills and experience may serve as a valuable asset.

The series was one of the lowest-rated series of the summer season, averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen.

The procedural also starred Aliyah O’Brien, Xavier de Guzman, and Alice Lee. Miller and Marlowe wrote and executive produced, along with fellow executive producers Rola Bauer and Tim Halkin. The series was produced by ABC Studios, Tandem Productions, StudioCanal, and Milmar Pictures.

Marlowe and Miller’s “Castle” ran for eight seasons on ABC before ending in 2016. It starred Nathan Fillion, who’s now on the network’s cop drama “The Rookie,” and Stana Katic, whose “Absentia” was renewed for a second season at Amazon.