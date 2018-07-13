‘Sweetbitter’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Starz has renewed “Sweetbitter” for a second season.

The half-hour drama series is based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler. The series follows a 22-year-old woman (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in New York, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant.

“Season one gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more – which we will deliver with a second helping of ‘Sweetbitter,’” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht. “The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess’ awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season.”

Season 1 stars Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews, Daniyar, and Paul Sparks. Danler serves as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. Stuart Zicherman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Plan B.

Starz, which produces the series, retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights. Senior vice president of original programming Ken Segna and manager of original programming Samantha Offsay are the Starz executives overseeing “Sweetbitter.”