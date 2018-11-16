Hulu Orders ‘Sweet Tooth’ Fantasy Pilot From Team Downey, Warner Bros. TV

Hulu has given a pilot production order to an adaptation of the DC Vertigo comic “Sweet Tooth” shepherded by Robert Downey Jr.’s Team Downey banner and Warner Bros. Television.

“Hap and Leonard” alum Jim Mickle is writing and directing the pilot and will exec produce with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

The project is based on the comic book series created by Jeff Lemire. “Sweet Tooth” is billed as a coming-of-age drama revolving aorund Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins up with ragtag family of hybrids and humans and winds up discovering a vast conspiracy.

Mickle co-created the offbeat SundanceTV series “Hap and Leonard,” which ended its three-season run earlier this year. He’s just coming off directing the Boyd Holbrook feature drama “In the Shadow of the Moon,” set for release next year on Netflix.

Mickle is repped by CAA, Grandview and attorney Greg Slewett.